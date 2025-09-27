Fubara Dissolves Rivers Pensions Board

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board.

The announcement was made on Friday in Port Harcourt by the State Head of Service, Mrs. Inyingi Brown.

Following the dissolution, the governor directed the Office of the State Accountant General to temporarily assume the responsibilities of the Pensions Board pending the constitution of a new board.

The former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), had inaugurated the board on September 12, just six days before leaving office.

A government notice announcing the development stated:

“The Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board. Consequently, the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State, henceforth, will handle the functions of the Board.”

Members of the defunct board have been directed to hand over all properties and assets in their possession to the Director of Administration of the Board.

The governor assured that a new board will be constituted in due course to manage the state’s pension affairs.