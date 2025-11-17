Fubara Dismisses Claims That Rivers is Unsafe For Business, Tourism

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed as untrue news reports that the state is unsafe for business, tourism and a meeting point for major events, stressing that there is a deliberate campaign to portray the state as unsafe.

Governor Fubara, who stated this on Sunday night at the grand finale of the Python Golf Club’s 6th Edition Chief Ikenna Okafor 2025 Pro-Amateur Golf Championship in Port Harcourt, noted that the large turnout of visitors from across the African continent was clear evidence that the negative narratives on Rivers in the media are engineered, exaggerated, and politically motivated.

The Governor noted that some enemies of Rivers have “weaponised” the state’s challenges in a bid to distort public perception for their own advantage.

Fubara said: “I can tell you the truth: more than half of the things you read in the media are not true,” he said. “Worse things have happened in other states, but because they manage their media, people don’t read about them.

“But in our case, just to run us down and make us look like the devil with invisible horns, they say anything to portray us in a bad light.”

While acknowledging that earlier political tensions caused about six months of disruption, Fubara emphasised that peace has since returned, allowing security agencies to function more effectively.

He praised the coordinated efforts of the joint security team, describing their performance as “wonderful” since his administration resumed full activity.

Highlighting the normalcy experienced by guests during the tournament, the Governor noted that visitors moved freely, socialised, and enjoyed the city without any incident.

“Let me thank everyone who has come into Rivers State to participate in this competition. Your presence signifies only one thing: that Rivers State is safe, contrary to what we hear, what we read, and how our state is being presented in the media.”

Fubara pledged continued government support for the competition, including the now-to-be-revived Governor’s Cup tournament, and promised additional assistance to enhance the golf club’s facilities. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to nurturing events that attract national and international participation.

He urged participants to share their positive experiences when they return to their various states and countries, noting that Rivers is deliberately working to reclaim and rebuild its public image.

“Our mission is simple. To change our story, protect our state, and remind everyone that Rivers State is ours and it is safe, ” he said.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, said the prevailing atmosphere of peace motivated them to hold the tournament in Rivers State, and its successful conclusion has validated that decision.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor for attending the event and for offering inspiring words that assured continued state support for future editions.

Earlier, chief celebrant of the Python Golf Club’s 6th Edition CIO 2025 Pro-Amateur Golf Championship, Chief Ikenna Okafor, had expressed delight at having a sitting Governor visit the club premises during the competition, something, he said, had not happened in 15 years.

He promised to revive the Governor’s Cup tournament and ensure more championships are held to bring visitors and tourists to the State every year, soliciting for government support for the game.

He added that the tournament attracted participants from eight African countries, and players from 36 golf clubs across Nigeria, underscoring its significance and the confidence they have in Rivers State.