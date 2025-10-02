Fubara Disengages Rivers Commissioners, Others Affected By S’Court Judgment

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has relieved commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgement of their appointments.

Fubara spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, yesterday during a valedictory session with his cabinet members as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

The governor said independence remains a significant milestone in the country’s history and urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu in building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

“The governor also reiterated his commitment to serve the state with renewed vigour, while thanking all citizens for their support, and wished all Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary,” Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara’s spokesperson, quoted the governor as saying in a statement.

“Furthermore, the governor has relieved all commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgement of their appointments with immediate effect.” Fubara thanked members of his cabinet for their services and contributions to the development of the state in the last two years.

The Supreme Court, had in February this year, ordered the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly and other members to resume sitting following a leadership tussle between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the time. The judgement of the apex court recognised the Amaewhule-led faction as the authentic Rivers house of Assembly.

By the Supreme Court ruling, the Victor OkoJumbo-led faction of the Rivers Assembly, which was the faction loyal to Fubara, was not recognised. Before the apex court judgement, Fubara had submitted a list of commissioner nominees and other appointments to the Oko-Jumbo-led faction for screening and approval.

The judgement of the Supreme Court nullified the decisions taken by the Victor Oko-Jumboled faction of the Rivers assembly. The Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers assembly is loyal to the FCT minister.