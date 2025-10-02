Fubara Disengages Commissioners Affected By S’Court Judgement

On Wednesday, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, officially announced the sacking of the members of the expanded State Executive Council (SEC).

New Telegraph reports that the development followed his reinstatement to office after serving a six-month suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

The Governor, in a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi, said that the decision will be executed immediately, noting that those involved include Commissioners, Special Advisers and other Public Officers affected by the recent judgement of the Supreme Court.

Recalls that the officers had previously served under Governor Fubara’s administration before the declaration of emergency rule on March 18, when they were removed from office.

However, political observers monitoring activities in the state had expected the Governor to absolve some members of the cabinet who had performed well, while some expressed their reservations with regard to the involvement of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the reinstatement of Fubara to office.

READ ALSO

The observers expressed reservations that the FCT Minister may have influenced the arrangement of the governor’s cabinet.

Speaking at a valedictory session in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the Governor expressed gratitude to the outgoing cabinet members for their passionate service and contributions to the development of Rivers State over the last two years.

While commemorating the significance of Nigeria’s Independence, the Governor urged Nigerians to be hardworking and support President Tinubu in his bid to build a secure, peaceful and prosperous nation that guarantees a brighter future for all Nigerians.

He further buttressed his desire to serve the state with renewed energy and commitment, while appreciating Nigerians for their support and also wishing the nation a happy Independence Anniversary.

The CPS stated: “The governor has relieved all commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgment of their appointments with immediate effect.”

It is instructive to note that the sole administration of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) had suspended all commissioners, special advisers, and special assistants to Fubara on his assumption of office.

He also dissolved all heads of parastatals and boards he met in the state.