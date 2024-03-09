Fubara, Diri, Others Arrive Rivers Community For Wigwe’s Burial

The Governors of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and other governors and dignitaries from different parts of the country have arrived at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), branch in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, where a service is being held for the former Chief Executive Officer of Access holdings Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe.

Saturday Telegraph had early reported that Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and his son, Chizzy who died recently in a chopper crash that happened near a border town between California and Nevada, United States, will be buried on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

READ ALSO:

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and a former Nigerian Ambassador to Scandinavian countries, Dr Godknows Igali, amongst others, are currently in the church for the burial proceedings.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, is also on ground amid heavy security.

Recall that family members, friends and mourners had on Friday, attended the Christian wake organised in honour of the deceased in the community.