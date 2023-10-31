Fubara Didn’t Sack LGA Bosses – Rivers Information Commissioner

The Rivers State government has dismissed as untrue the reports that Governor Siminalayi Fubara sacked all the Local Government Area (LGA) bosses in the aftermath of a failed attempt by some lawmakers in the state House of Assembly to impeach him.

There were unconfirmed reports on Monday that Fubara had sacked the state’s 23 Local Government Areas and some of his aides for allegedly being in the camp of the lawmakers who plotted to impeach him.

Then speaker of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule and some lawmakers loyal to the minister of the FCT, Nyeson Wike had initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara, while some lawmakers loyal to Fubara succeeded in foiling the attempt.

In a statement signed by Warisenibo Johnson, the Rivers commissioner of information, he described Fubara as a technocrat who acts in line with laid down rules and with the fear of God.

He also said that the governor only sacked some officials and that the state government would properly communicate the reasons why they were sacked.

The Information commissioner added: “We, therefore, ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time,” the commissioner said.

“It is pertinent to note that as the commissioner for information and communication, I shall keep the public updated of events in due course”