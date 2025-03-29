Fubara Denies Allegations By HoS Over Attacked Oil Installations

Share

The immediate past Head of Civil Service (HoS) in Rivers State, George Nwaeke, has justified President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state, alleging that Governor Siminalayi Fubara ordered militants to attack oil installations.

However, Governor Fubara has strongly refuted these claims, describing them as unfounded and misleading.

In an interview with Channels Television, Nwaeke blamed Governor Fubara for the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, accusing him of orchestrating the destruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex to avoid impeachment.

He further alleged that Fubara directed his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to burn down the House of Assembly complex on October 29, 2023, in an effort to prevent removal by the 27 pro-Wike Lawmakers.

Nwaeke, who resigned after the appointment of the State’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.), clarified that he was not forced out of office but resigned voluntarily.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for intervening in the State’s political crisis and supporting the declaration of a state of emergency, which has been ratified by the National Assembly.

According to Nwaeke, Rivers people, rather than Governor Fubara or Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, would benefit from the emergency rule.

“You will recall that I was appointed as the Head of Service by our suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

“I was not sacked, nor was I pressured to resign; I did so willingly,” Nwaeke stated. “As someone who worked closely with Fubara, it would be unfair for me to stay silent on issues affecting our State.”

Nwaeke also alleged that Fubara was collaborating with Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and Ijaw militants to sabotage oil installations in Rivers State with the aim of destabilizing the federal government.

He claimed that Fubara had openly boasted about using Ijaw influence to decide Nigeria’s next president, with state resources being funneled into political maneuvering.

Governor Fubara dismissed Nwaeke’s allegations as baseless and politically motivated, aimed at discrediting his administration and misleading the public.

In a statement responding to Nwaeke’s claims, Fubara said: “My attention has been drawn to the press briefing by former Head of Service, George Nwaeke, aired on Channels Television on Friday, March 28, 2025.

“Ordinarily, I would not have responded, but I need to correct the erroneous impressions and prevent unnecessary disaffection.

“It is laughable that Nwaeke would claim to be part of high-level political meetings as Head of Service, much less be privy to any alleged discussions with Governor Bala Mohammed or militants.

“The entire world knew when the Bauchi State Governor visited Rivers as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum there was nothing secret about it.”

Fubara also rejected accusations of planning attacks on national assets, emphasizing that he has always advocated for peace in the State.

“I have never held meetings with any militant group to destabilize Rivers State or Nigeria. It is clear that Nwaeke has been compromised, and his statements are meant to serve the interests of those who have coerced him.”

Meanwhile, Nwaeke’s wife, Florence Nwaeke, has denied that her husband willingly made the allegations against Fubara.

In a viral video, she expressed concern that her husband might have been forced to speak under duress while being held hostage in Abuja.

“My husband was asked to sign a document implicating Governor Fubara in a missing N15 billion scandal. When he refused, he chose to resign instead. Now, I fear that he is being pressured to make these claims,” she said.

Nwaeke pleaded with Nigerians to come to her aid in ensuring her husband’s safety, alleging that a close associate lured him to Abuja, after which his statements appeared on national television.

