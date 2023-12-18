Fubara Demolished Rivers Assembly Complex To Avert Collapse, Deaths – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has dismissed the report that Governor Siminalayi Fubara ordered the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex for selfish reasons, noting it was done to avert collapse that could lead to needless deaths.

Eze, a former Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) also claimed that Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had recommended the demolition of the complex before he left office.

The APC chief, who spoke in a statement, added that the poor state of the complex and the recent fire that engulfed the facility caused a serious structural defect that forced Fubara to demolish the complex and commence renovation works after approval from the state legislature.

Eze urged those spreading false narratives to desist from such, noting that the Governor acted in the best interest of members of the state legislature whose continued use of the facility posed serious danger to their lives.

He also claimed that the situation in Rivers had been predicted by Wike, who while being hosted by the state government said he pities anyone who will look down on the age of Fubara and decide to work against him because “the powers that accrue to the governor is so immense coming from both earth and heaven.”

On the fate of the ex-lawmakers, Eze said Wike had already made their fate known when he stated after the defection of Governor Umahi and his Zamfara and Cross Rivers States counterparts that when one defects he loses his seat.

The APC chief, who also described the defection of 27 lawmakers as misguided, and blamed Wike for it, counselled them to tread with caution as they stand the risk of facing “contempt charges if they continue to disobey valid court orders regarding their status.”

He stated that currently, Rivers State has only five lawmakers as sanctioned by the court and that every business of the legislative arm falls within the powers of pro-democracy five lawmakers.

“The business of lawmaking must not suffer because some members voluntarily gave up their seats… against the interest of constituents,” Eze said.