Fubara Decries Poor State Of Rivers Education University

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has decried the poor state of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, noting that the state government has not done enough to improve it.

He therefore announced that in the coming days, construction work shall begin for an Administrative Block, Male and Female Hostels, Health Centre, and a Sports Complex.

Fubara gave the approval shortly after inspecting the available facilities at the institution in Rumuolumeni community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The Governor was conducted round the institution by the Vice Chancellor, Okechukwu Onuchukwu and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Adokiye Amiesimaka.

The Governor explained that his visit was based on a request made by the Governing Council to the State Government to intervene urgently and provide some critical infrastructure in the institution.

“This afternoon, I can say that, from what I have seen here, the improvement recorded is very regrettable.

“It is only those ones that have been achieved through TETFUND, and it is unfortunate that as a government, we have not done much to a school that is under our control.

“I can make bold to say this afternoon that from what I have seen, the way the school has also managed itself, we will immediately grant the requests of the Governing Council.

“The requests include the building of new hostels for both males and females; an administrative block; a new health centre; and a sports complex. I think you can consider those requests all granted here and approved,”Fubara said.

Fubara however, commended the Vice Chancellor for doing a good job by providing the required leadership and urged the entire management team to continue to ensure that the best standard is achieved.

Fubara added; “I want to make an appeal too to the students. You have the opportunity to be here today. Make good use of this very rare opportunity.

“Don’t just pass through the school. If you are passing through the school alone, you will end up not getting anything.

“Allow the school to pass through you so that when you leave, you will leave with something impactful from the school.”

Fubara said his administration will leave no stone unturned in doing what is needed to be done to improve the state of infrastructure and quality of learning at the institution.

