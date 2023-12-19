Fubara Declares Commitment To Lasting Peace In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his readiness to ensure that peace reigns in the state, noting that he will continue to pay the necessary price that will guarantee peace.

Fubara, who stated this at the 3rd convocation and 6th Founders’ Day ceremonies of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Iriebe, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, added that there is no price that can be termed too big for peace to prevail.

He also said that his administration is focused on ensuring universal access for all Rivers people and the provision of a quality education system and affordable public healthcare services.

He said: “While some progress has been made, it is obvious that a lot still needs to be done to achieve our collective aspirations for universal access to quality education and healthcare for our people. I need not say that no society can progress without educated and healthy people.”

Fubara noted the giant strides achieved within six years of PAMO University founded by Dr. Peter Odili, to become Nigeria’s most outstanding private medical institution, adding that his.

administration has increased the number of students from 100 to 150 for the state’s yearly scholarship in the institution.

He said: “I assure you that we have no choice as a government, but to continue to offer tangible material support to enable the university to widen the scope and quality of medical education and services it provides in our state.”

The Chancellor of the institution and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), had expressed optimism that the graduating students will be good ambassadors of the institution.

He said that the institution has moulded the students to be excellent in their studies and that they will excel whenever they go as decent human beings.

Also speaking, Pro-Chancellor of the University and former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, said the institution that started in 2018 has come of age graduating students for the six years study to become medical doctors and inducted into the medical profession.