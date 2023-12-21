Fubara: Current Challenges Won’t Affect My Oath To Serve Rivers People

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that despite the current challenges facing his administration his oath of office to defend Rivers people and protect their interests remain intact.

The governor stated this while speaking to newsmen in Ngo Town, the capital of Andoni Local Government Area, shortly after inspecting the entire stretch of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity road.

Fubara noted d that during the campaigns leading to his election, the Andoni section of the road was in terrible condition but months after the decision was taken to re-award the contract, the milestone achieved has been commendable.

He said: “I have to say that the contractor has done a very good job. However, we did observe that about 1km of road that will lead to the council secretariat was somehow not captured in the scope and I think it will be proper that we do that too.”

“So, we will continue to do our best, not minding the challenges we are facing. The most important thing is that we have taken our oath to defend our people and protect their interest, and we are not going back on that.”

Sir Fubara said his administration is determined to complete the road that has lingered on for over twenty years as a commitment to bequeath lasting projects that will serve the needs of the people for years to come.

“What I keep saying to everyone is, what are we bequeathing to our people? Their interests are the most important thing and governance is about the protection of lives and property.”

“These include providing quality services and one of them is this road. Posterity has blessed me with this project; it was something that they couldn’t achieve for over twenty years but within the space of six months, I have been able to sort it out. It is a credit and a big one at that, to our administration.”

The governor, in his response to a youth leader, Mr Dick Nkakeek, who appealed to the governor to construct Andoni’s internal roads, including that of Oyorokoto Town, asked for patience.

He assured that his administration will consider the internal roads in Andoni once the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity road has been completed and Oyorokoto Town will benefit.