Fubara Congratulates Winners Of Rivers Bye-Election

Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has congratulated the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ukalikpe Napoleon and Loolo Bulabari Henrietta, for their victory in last Saturday’s bye-election.

Recall that in last Saturday’s bye-election, the two candidates were declared winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill two vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

While Ukalikpe won the Ahoada East State Constituency, Loolo won the Khana State Constituency II seat, defeating candidates of other political parties who took part in the election.

Fubara described the victory of the two APC candidates as “well deserved given their popularity in their respective constituencies.”

The governor said: “It is the beauty of democracy. When the people believe in your capacity, they will give you their votes. I look forward to working with them and their colleagues in the State House of Assembly.”

He also lauded the people of the two constituencies for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves before, during, and after the elections.