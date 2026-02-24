Fubara Congratulates Ukalikpe, Bulabari Over Bye-Election Victory

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ukalikpe Napoleon and Loolo Bulabari Henrietta, for their victory in last Saturday’s bye-election in two constituencies in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had conducted the by-elections to fill two vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

While Ukalikpe won the Ahoada East State Constituency, Loolo won the Khana State Constituency II seat.

The duo defeated the candidates of the other political parties who took part in the election.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Governor Fubara described the victory of the two candidates of the APC as “Well deserved, given their popularity in their respective constituencies.”

The governor said, ” It is the beauty of democracy. When people believe in your capacity, they will give you their votes. I look forward to working with them and their colleagues in the State House of Assembly.”

Gov. Fubara applauds the people of the two constituencies for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves, before, during and after the elections.