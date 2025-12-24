Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has formally welcomed members of the National Assembly who defected yesterday from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing their decision as courageous, principled, and forward looking.

The governor noted that the lawmakers’ action represents a bold demonstration of commitment to the collective progress of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

Those who defected include two Senators, Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East) and Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South-East), as well as Members of the House of Representatives: Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Cyril Hart, Victor ing the political activities that would dominate 2026.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole noted the proposed allocations to key sectors like security, education and healthcare, urging, however, that the government should ensure that Nigerians get value for the money. Senator Sani Musa, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, observed that the 2026 proposal was high on infrastructure, which he said, will go a long way in bridging the nation’s gaping infrastructure gap.

Senator Diket Plank observed that the budget prioritised macro-economic stability, growth and infrastructure development. Fubara commends Senators Onyesoh, Mpigi, others for aligning with APC Obuzor, Blessing Amadi, and Felix Nwaeke. Fubara also commended them for aligning with earlier defectors who had already taken similar steps in support of his administration and the APC.

These include Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Hon. Boma Goodhead who joined APC from PDP and Hon. Umezuruike Manuchim, who joined the APC from the Labour Party in solidarity with him. Governor Fubara emphasised that the lawmak- ers’ decision goes beyond mere political realignment, describing it as a strong validation of his own earlier decision to join the APC.