Fubara: Collaboration With Security Agencies Preserving Rivers Peace, Stability 

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the state partnership with security agencies has greatly helped in achieving the reassuring peace and stability enjoyed in the State.

Fubara spoke at the venue of events climaxing the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, noting that without the grace of God, every human effort and strategies would have come to nought.

Earlier at the parade ground in Isaac Adaka Boro Park, Governor Fubara inspected the guard of honour mounted by officers of the Armed Forces and security agencies.

He also laid the wreath alongside his Deputy, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, State’s Chief Judge and Service Commanders, chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, acting chairman of the State chapter of Nigerian Legion and a representative of widows of the fallen heroes. Governor Fubara also released the pigeons to signify peace.

The Governor recommitted his administration to supporting the legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes, and pledged the sum of N50 million to the widows to enable them scale up their economic activities, pay rents and solve other problems of their families.

Fubara emphasised the role every Nigerian must play in achieving enduring peace and security as they continue to support the Armed Forces and security agencies in overcoming security challenges that confront the country.

He said: “Rivers State has enjoyed significant peace and stability under this administration, a testament to the collaboration between the government and security agencies, as well as the grace of God.

“We remain vigilant and steadfast in preserving this peace and will continue to provide the necessary support to security formations in the State to ensure they can effectively discharge their duties.

“I call on every citizen to rally around our Armed Forces and work together to strengthen our national unity.

“We must ensure that every section of our country feels included and valued, fostering a stronger and more cohesive Nigeria.”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts in modernizing and prioritizing the welfare of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Fubara assured that his administration will remain loyal, supportive while collaborating with the Federal Government in achieving better and improved welfare for men and officers of the nation’s security agencies.

Fubara noted that while Nigeria has endured the trials of civil war, it has continued to tackle the internal threats from terrorism and armed insurgency, saying, “Through it all, our Armed Forces have stood resolute defending us, keeping peace, upholding our nation’s integrity, and ensuring the survival of our beloved country.

“Even as we speak, our servicemen and women remain on the frontlines, courageously combating insurgencies and other threats to our security. Today, we gather to reflect on and celebrate the bravery of our veterans, whose dedication has safeguarded our nation’s territorial integrity and preserved its sovereignty.”

Governor Fubara said that without the heroism of these gallant servicemen and women, Nigeria would not be what it is today, either would the people enjoy the prevailing freedoms and peace that are often taken for granted.

In his speech, the Acting Chairman of Nigeria Legion, Rivers State Chapter, ACC Kuu Aminkipo Promise, expressed appreciation to Governor Fubara for his immeasurable financial support to members of the legion, which has sustained their livelihoods and kept their wards in school.

Share

Please follow and like us: