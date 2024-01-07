Fubara: Civil-Military Cooperation Will Foster Healthy Society

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stressed the need for civilian-military cooperation to foster and strengthen a healthy society.

Fubara, who stated this during the 6 Division Combined West African Social Activities (WASA) at the 29 Battalion Parade Ground, Port Harcourt Barracks over the weekend, declared the state’s readiness to sustain its support for the Nigerian Army.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, also commended the efforts of the Nigerian Army in tackling the country’s diverse security challenges.

Fubara also acknowledged the zeal and dedication with which the Army confronts security challenges within the state.

He said: “Let me seize this opportunity to commend the officers and soldiers of this Division for your sacrificial contributions in the maintenance of peace and order in Rivers State. The State will continue to support and collaborate with the Nigerian Army in all its activities. Be assured of our full support in all your operations.

“The cultural displays and performances witnessed here today are clear testimony of the diversity and strength of Nigeria as a nation. As you commence your activities for the year 2024, I hope that you will approach these activities with renewed zeal, vigour, and commitment,” he stressed.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Jamil Abdussalam noted that the WASA was established to strengthen relationships and social interactions between officers, their families, and the display of cultural heritage.

He added that the 2023 training activities were well-designed to sharpen the capacity of officers and obtain positive gains.

“In the course of the year, we were able to make 112 arrests, destroyed 233 illegal refineries, and recovered over 356 arms and ammunitions. We will continue to contentiously perform our constitutional roles to defend democratic values in the country.”

He assured of maintaining a proactive and result-oriented attitude amongst officers and soldiers of the 6 Division for sustainable operational tempo in a joint environment.