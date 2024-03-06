Fubara Charges Corps Members To Be Symbol Of Hope

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has tasked Corps members deployed to the state to add value to the lives of people through their actions and to also be symbols of hope for the state and the country.

Fubara gave the charge at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Nonwa-Gbam in Tai Local Government Area while declaring the closing of the 2024 Batch A Stream 1 orientation course for Corps members deployed the state.

A total of 1676 corps members made up of 858 males and 812 females successfully completed the orientation exercise in the State.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo equally urged the Corps members to see themselves as elite youths, who must be disciplined and patriotic in making positive impacts in their host communities.

The governor said: “I charge you to be beacons of light wherever you are posted to, putting into consideration the fact that, you owe the nation the responsibility of serving her well by being role models.

“Take the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program seriously in order to equip yourselves for self-reliance… and avoid acts that will tarnish the image of the NYSC Scheme in Rivers State and Nigeria by being disciplined and exemplary in character at all times.”

The governor also appreciated the host communities of Nonwa and Gbam for their continuous peaceful disposition and support of the scheme in the State.

The Rivers State Coordinator, NYSC, Mr. George Mfongang informed the Governor that the Corps members have been adequately equipped with character, capacity, and competence to excel and contribute meaningfully in their Places of Primary Assignment (PPA) across the 23 local government areas of the State.

While Mfongang expressed confidence that as nation builders, the corps members will promote and entrench peace, love, and mutual respect amongst citizens of the state as nation builders, he thanked the governor for paying allowance to all Corps members in the State.