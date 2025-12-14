Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has joined other eminent Nigerians to celebrate his former principal and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on the occasion of his 58th Birthday.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, Governor Fubara described Wike as a leader whose commitment to public service continues to yield visible results.

Fubara emphasized that the celebration is especially significant given Wike’s leadership in the FCT, which has garnered national attention for its remarkable infrastructural impact.

He commended Wike for his “Sterling qualities” that have translated into “positive and unprecedented contributions” to the development of the FCT, particularly in expanding public infrastructure and improving service delivery.

“We are proud of you,” the Governor said, highlighting the former Rivers State Governor’s continued dedication to providing enduring infrastructural development in Abuja.

This, he noted, has further solidified Wike’s reputation as a public servant committed to results and the advancement of Nigeria’s capital city.