Fubara Celebrates Rivers Children, Reaffirms Commitment To Child Devt

In celebration of the 2025 Children’s Day, the suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Tuesday extended warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to children across the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his media aide, Nelson Chukwudi.

In his message to mark the occasion, Fubara described this year’s national theme, “tapping the untapped natural treasure,” as a powerful reminder of the immense and often overlooked potential that lies within every child.

Reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and development of children, Fubara highlighted ongoing investments in education, healthcare, and child protection.

The governor also commended the vital role played by parents, teachers, and caregivers in raising the younger generation and called on all stakeholders to continue working collaboratively to help every child discover and fulfil their potential.

The governor stated, “You, our children, are the most precious treasure we have. Your talents, dreams, energy, and creativity are limitless gifts waiting to be nurtured and unlocked for the good of our state and our nation.

“We are creating platforms where your gifts can shine because we believe that every child in Rivers State has something unique to offer. Let this day remind you that you matter, your voice counts, and your dreams are valid.

“Happy Children’s Day, our beloved children. God bless you all, God bless Rivers State, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

