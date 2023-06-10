New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
Fubara Canvasses Support For Akpabio, Abbas

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has called on Rivers lawmakers in the National Assembly to support the All Progressives Congress, (APC) preferred choices of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives. The 10th National Assembly is expected to be proclaimed by the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 13, 2023.

Fubara, who spoke at a meeting with the National Assembly members-elect of Rivers State at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, explained that the declared support is to advance Nigeria’s interest. He asserted that the position of the State should be the interest of all elected national assembly members from Rivers State who are expected to be formally admitted to either of the chambers when proclaimed.

The governor charged members-elect not to veer off the declared interest of the state in order to remain focused in electing the preferred choices. He admonished the members-elect to always work together as a team to make the desired impact and enjoy the dividends that follow. Fubara assured the members-elect of continuous support so as to remain relevant in national affairs.

Speaking on behalf of the members-elect, the Senator-elect for Rivers Southeast Senatorial district, Sen. Barry Mpigi commended Fubara for the strategic meeting and assured that members will certainly work in line with the charge of the governor as the leader of the state.

