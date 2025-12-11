Fubara Calls On Rivers People To Support Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has urged residents to collectively support the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, stressing that alignment between the federal and state governments will accelerate development in Rivers State.

Fubara made the call on Thursday during the commissioning of the 12 km Egbeda–Omerelu link road, connecting communities in Emohua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas. The event drew a red-carpet reception from residents and supporters.

The governor emphasized the importance of peace and unity, pledging that his administration would continue working with pro-Tinubu 2027 groups and stakeholders committed to the President’s reelection. He noted that stability at the national level is vital for sustained development in the state.

“My plea will continue to be that everyone should maintain peace. We cannot develop our state in an atmosphere of disunity. Progress will not come where there is disagreement and fighting. Everyone who loves Rivers State must embrace peace for development to thrive,” Fubara said.

He assured residents that his government will ensure that development reaches every part of the state, stating, “Whatever is required of me to ensure total peace, I will continue to do it. Development will get to every part of this state. It is our promise today, and we will live up to it.”

Fubara also highlighted the rationale behind showcasing completed projects, explaining that governance is about providing services to the people and ensuring that citizens are aware of the progress being made in their communities.