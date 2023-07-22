Fubara Calls On International Businesses To Boost Economy Of Rivers

In a bid to foster a more business climate in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has advocated for greater economic synchronisation between the government and international oil companies.

The Governor made the call on Friday when he paid a courtesy call to Mike Sangster, the departing Managing Director and Country Chairman of Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, at Government House Port Harcourt.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Boniface Onyedi, Fubara said that his administration will safeguard financial investments made in Rivers State.

He, however, emphasized that governance is about improving the lives of the people.

He said, “So, we will give you all the necessary support and encouragement, because if you don’t do your business in a conducive and secure environment, you won’t pay us our taxes and the tax is what we use to develop the state “.

In his remarks, Mike Sangster thanked the governor for the gathering and mentioned that his business was a significant gas supplier to Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited.

In order to secure its pipeline facilities, he requested the government’s assistance, pointing out that Rivers is one of its main operations bases.