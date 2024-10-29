Fubara Begins Port Harcourt Tourist Beach To Boost, Culture, Tourism

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has started moves to activate the long abandoned Port Harcourt Tourist Beach to become a centre for the promotion of all related arts, culture and tourism activities.

The Governor explained that some of those steps include the sand filling of the swampy section of land at the beach and the engagement of a trusted investor to effectively turn things around and manage the facility.

Fubara gave the assurance when he visited to inspect the entire beach area and access the progress of the ongoing sandfilling work at the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, located off Churchill Road, down town axis of the city leading to Borokiri, on Tuesday.

The Governor, who was accompanied by the Commissioner, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Hon. Israel Ngbuelo, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ishmael Tomonialadieokuma, and the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Lands, Mr Alozie Nwala, said he was at the beach to inspect the facility that was abandoned some years ago.

He assured that his administration will continue make life better for all residents of the state, noting that the state will soon rebound as the leading destination for tourists and all those seeking serene and peaceful relaxation centres.

He said: “So, part of our programme for the Rivers people and to bring back Rivers State to what it used to be before, is to make sure that we revive the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach.

“As a matter of fact, what I came to do this afternoon is to inspect the second part of the land, which we just acquired recently to expand this space.

“And we also have an investor who is willing and has the capacity to re-establish this place to a modern tourist centre.

“So, I am really happy that our people are already excited that the once forgotten Port Harcourt Tourist Beach will come back to life.”

He enjoined the youths in the area to be cooperative and support both the contractors working on the project and the investor when he commences restructuring of the entire beach, without sabotaging those efforts.

Share

Please follow and like us: