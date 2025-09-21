Fubara Attends Thanksgiving Service At Opobo/Nkoro

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to God and his family during his first church service after his return to Government House in Port Harcourt.

In a video aired by Channels Television, Fubara was seen worshipping at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in his hometown of Opobo, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, accompanied by his wife, Valerie, and a cross-section of stakeholders.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the service comes just days after the President Bola Tinubu-led government lifted a state of emergency placed in Rivers, paving the way for the governor’s return to office.

Addressing the congregation, Fubara said his presence in church was to acknowledge God’s faithfulness to his family, Rivers State, and the nation.

He also noted that the service coincided with the International Day of Peace, using the occasion to thank worshippers for their prayers and to urge calm and unity as his administration resumes governance.

President Bola Tinubu had in March declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following a protracted political crisis stemming from a clash between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Upon his reinstatement on Friday, Fubara described the period of emergency rule as “enormously challenging” but said he complied in good faith to create space for peace and reconciliation.

He said, “As your governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that the sacrifice was not too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State.

“This was why I also resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of the state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions and all other actions that we endured during the difficult period,”