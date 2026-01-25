Fubara At Redeem’s Holy Ghost Rally: ‘Our Confidence Is In God’

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his administration’s confidence in divine guidance, declaring that God alone is sufficient to lead the state and sustain its people in peace and progress.

The governor made the declaration on Sunday during the 2026 Holy Ghost Rally organized by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

He noted that while human effort has its limits, God’s sufficiency prevails.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Fubara said the government remains hopeful that with God on its side, the state can overcome the challenges it faces.

“The future of Rivers State is bright. Divine intervention becomes evident when human effort reaches its limit,” he said.

The theme of the rally, “The All-Sufficient God,” was described by the governor as timely and reassuring, serving as a reminder that amid global and national uncertainties, God continues to provide wisdom, strength, and provision.

Governor Fubara also commended the church for its consistent prayers, spiritual support for Rivers State and the nation, and efforts in promoting moral values, unity, and faith in God.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, reading from Genesis 17:1, described God as all-sufficient, capable of meeting every human need.

He emphasized that God has the power to repair, restore, and provide solutions beyond human capacity through divine intervention.