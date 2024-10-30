New Telegraph

October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Fubara Assures Salary,…

Fubara Assures Salary, Project Payments Despite Court Order

The Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara has reassured the Federal High Court’s recent order restricting state allocation disbursements is “The least” of his challenges.

Speaking at a special Thanksgiving in Port Harcourt said marking a year since the arson attack on the State House of Assembly, Governor Fubara affirmed his commitment to pay contractors and workers’ salaries.

Also, he stated crediting the allocations for the state’s 23 Council Chairmen.

READ ALSO:

Addressing attendees, including high-profile officials and supporters, he reflected on his administration’s resilience, ongoing projects, and a peaceful approach toward political rivals despite escalations.

The praise and worship session at Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre featured top gospel artists, and Pastor Uma Ukpai delivered the guest sermon.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

EPL: Guardiola Welcomes Ex-Man Utd Manager To Man City
Read Next

NIJ Media Centre: FG Applauds Adebutu’s Contribution To Education
Share
Copy Link
×