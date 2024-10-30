Fubara Assures Salary, Project Payments Despite Court Order

Share

The Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara has reassured the Federal High Court’s recent order restricting state allocation disbursements is “The least” of his challenges.

Speaking at a special Thanksgiving in Port Harcourt said marking a year since the arson attack on the State House of Assembly, Governor Fubara affirmed his commitment to pay contractors and workers’ salaries.

Also, he stated crediting the allocations for the state’s 23 Council Chairmen.

Addressing attendees, including high-profile officials and supporters, he reflected on his administration’s resilience, ongoing projects, and a peaceful approach toward political rivals despite escalations.

The praise and worship session at Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre featured top gospel artists, and Pastor Uma Ukpai delivered the guest sermon.

