Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (KSC) has stressed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Rivers residents, including the Muslim community in the state.

The Governor made this pledge on Friday at Government House in Port Harcourt, while receiving a delegation of the Muslim Ummah led by Alhaji Nasir Uhor, Vice President General of the Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs.

The delegation, comprising Islamic clerics and leaders of the Arewa Community in Rivers State were at the Government House to pay Salah homage to the Governor as part of the Eid -el- Fitr celebration.

Fubara noted that every resident, irrespective of state of origin or religious affiliation, is regarded as an indigene of Rivers State by virtue of their presence and contributions to the socioeconomic development of the state.

“You’re here doing business, automatically you live here. You’re a Rivers indigene , even if you’re not an indigene by birth and because you’ve been living here and you have your children here, you have your houses here.

“We have every reason to promise you that, as a government, your lives and property will be protected. We’ll do our best to make Rivers State safe for everyone,” he said.

The governor hailed the dedication and steadfastness of the Muslim community in the observance of their fasting during the month of Ramadan, describing it as a “Wonderful journey” heralding a sacred period in the Islamic faith.

On the security concern over the farmers-herders tensions in other parts of the country, he noted that Rivers has maintained relative stability through strategic engagement and behind-the-scenes coordination with security agencies.

He, however, urged the Islamic leaders to strengthen their internal communication mechanisms to ensure peaceful conduct among their members.

“On your own part, you also need to set up your own internal mechanism to talk to your people so that they can also conduct themselves well in the communities where they live or do their business.

“You’re related to them, you’re close to them, you’re their leader; talk to them so that everyone of us will work at the same pace for the peace of our state,” he said.

He recalled the long standing relationship between the Rivers State Government and the Muslim community and acknowledged their support and prayers for him during his transition into office and after.

The governor assured the delegation that earlier requests presented to the government were under review and will be addressed in line with the state’s capacity.

In his remarks, Alhaji Uhor expressed gratitude to the Governor for granting audience to the delegation and for his commitment to religious inclusivity.

Uhor appealed to the governor to construct an ultra-modern central mosque in Port Harcourt, the return of the Muslim section of the Port Harcourt Cemetery to the Council to ease burial challenges, and land for the building of a mosque at the Rivers State University.