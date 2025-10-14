Fubara Assures On P’Harcourt Ring Road Completion

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to complete the 62.650km Port Harcourt Ring Road project, despite the setbacks that have slowed its progress.

The governor told journalists at the Eneka axis flyover yesterday during an inspection tour of the project, emphasised that the state government remains resolute in its determination to deliver the massive infrastructure for public use.

Fubara stated that his visit was to verify the level of compliance and commitment shown by the construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, noting that discussions with the contractor had been ongoing to ensure that work resumes at full capacity after a period of financial challenges that affected the project’s continuity.

He said: “You are aware that this project was, I won’t say abandoned, but somehow, for lack of funds, the contractor withdrew from the site.”