Fubara Assures Of Peaceful Coexistence, Protection Of Muslim Community

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has stressed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Rivers residents, including the Muslim community in the state.

The Governor made the pledge on Friday at Government House in Port Harcourt, while receiving a delegation of the Muslim Ummah, led by Alhaji Nasir Uhor, Vice President General of the Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs.

The delegation, comprising Islamic clerics and lead ers of the Arewa Community in Rivers State, were at the Government House to pay Salah homage to the Governor as part of the Eid -el- Fitr celebration.

Fubara noted that every resident, irrespective of state of origin or religious affiliation, is regarded as an indigene of Rivers State by virtue of their presence and contributions to the socio economic development of the state.

“We have every reason to promise you that, as a government, your lives and property will be protected. We’ll do our best to make Rivers State safe for everyone,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Uhor expressed gratitude to the Governor for granting audience to the delegation and for his commitment to religious inclusivity.