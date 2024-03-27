Fubara Approves N80.8bn 33.5km Elele-Omoku Road

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the sum of N80.8 billion for the construction of Elele-Omoku road, a 33.5 kilometres dual carriageway. The road stretches from Elele-Umudioga-Egbeda Ubina-Ikiri to Omoku. The governor, who made the approval yesterday at the sixth state executive council meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt, also considered reports from the Ministry of Health. The contract for the road, which has a 99 metre length bridge between Egbeda and Omoku and is expected to be completed in 24 months, was awarded to Craneburg Construction Company.

The road cuts across three local government areas of the state including Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni. According to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Senibo Joe Johnson, who addressed reporters after the meeting, the road project will be funded from the state’s savings rather than borrowing, adding that the same strategy would be applied to the transKalabari road. Also addressing newsmen yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr. Atemea Briggs, elaborated on the scope of the Elele-Umudioga-Egbeda-Ubina-Ikiri-Omoku road, stressing that the road, which was initially a single lane, would be dualised to 7.8 metre width.