Fubara Approves N50m For Widows

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has announced a N50 million donation to widows of service personnel, who lost their lives defending the country.

He announced the donation while addressing legionnaires and service personnel during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Fubara said: “The N50 million is dedicated solely to the welfare of the widows of our fallen heroes. “The fund will help them address pressing needs, such as school fees, house rents, and support for their businesses, among other sundry matters.”

