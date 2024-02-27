Fubara Appoints Odili’s Wife, EX-S’Eagles Striker, Others

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has reconstituted the Governing Councils of two tertiary institutions in the state; the Rivers State University (RSU) and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE).

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, February 26 by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo and made available to New Telegraph.

According to the statement, Governor Fubara appointed a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the wife of former Governor of the state, Hon. Justice Mary Odili, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Fubara also appointed Barr. Mela Oforibika, Chukwuma Chinwo, Esq., Adata Bio-Briggs, Esq., Dr. Jonathan Nimi Hart, Ngo Martins-Yellowe and Dr. Robinson Ewoh to serve as members.

Other members of the governing council are Dr Nancy Nwankwo, Dr Igoni William-Park and Mr Ogbugbu Barisua.

For the IAUE, Governor Fubara appointed Chief Adokiye Amiesemaka, an Ex-National Footballer and former Commissioner for Justice as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman.

To serve as menere are Dr. Iboh Okidim, Prof. Jason Osai, Prof. Ijeoma Akpu, Dr. Akabue Ugochukwu, Mrs. Mmeme Gogo-Adiari and Hon. Dominic Sata.

The statement said the appointments take immediate effect.