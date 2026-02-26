New Telegraph

February 26, 2026
Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff

Rivers Assembly Gives Fubara 48 Hours To Present 2025 Budget

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff (CoS).

In a statement signed by Onwuka Nzeshi, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, the appointments take immediate effect, and the appointees will be sworn in on Thursday.

“The new appointees will be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. today, Thursday, February 26, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt,” the statement read.

