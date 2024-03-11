Fubara Appoints Nelson Chukwudi As CPS

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday announced the appointment of Nelson Chukwudi, the Editor of The Tide Newspapers, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Governor Fubara made this known in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi, saying Chukwudi is expected to assume duty immediately.

The statement partly reads, “This is to bring to the notice of Rivers people and the general public that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of Mr Nelson Chukwudi as the chief press secretary to the governor with immediate effect.

“With over 25 years in journalism practice, Chukwudi had served as Group News Editor as well as Opinion Editor and Features Editor in The Tide Newspaper,” Leadership quoted the statement saying.