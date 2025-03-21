Fubara Aide Speaks On Pipeline Attack, Assembly Complex

Share

The Rivers State Government-led by the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara has refuted claims that he failed to prevent militant threats and attacks on oil installations in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state government, Nelson Chukwudi, described the allegations as baseless and a result of misinformation provided to the Presidency by individuals failing in their duty to present accurate reports.

Chukwudiin a statement issued on Thursday evening stressed that Fubara has remained steadfast in his commitment to maintaining peace and safeguarding critical oil infrastructure.

According to Chukwudi, the recent tensions in the Niger Delta were primarily sparked by controversial remarks made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, during a media interview.

He said Wike allegedly downplayed the influence of the Ijaw ethnic group in national politics, provoking strong reactions from Ijaw leaders, youth groups, and militants, some of whom demanded an apology from the minister.

He highlighted Fubara’s past role in the Presidential Committee on the Protection of Oil Installations and his repeated public statements urging peace and economic stability in the region.

READ ALSO

Addressing concerns about the demolition of the State House of Assembly Chambers in Port Harcourt, Chukwudi explained that the decision was based on expert recommendations.

He recalled that during his tenure as governor, Wike had himself condemned the deteriorating condition of the facility and dismissed calls for government intervention.

Following the October 29, 2023, incident that led to the demolition, Chukwudi noted that the Rivers State Government initiated reconstruction efforts, with the project now nearing 80% completion.

The statement also pointed to the peaceful local government elections held on October 5, 2024, as evidence of Fubara’s commitment to stability.

However, it condemned violent attacks on council secretariats by individuals allegedly loyal to the FCT minister.

Chukwudi called on security agencies to investigate the real perpetrators of violence in the state, cautioning against misdirected accusations against Fubara.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

