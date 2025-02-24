FTZ Contributes $24.6bn Direct Investments To Nigeria’s GDP

Share

Stakeholders manning the nation’s Free Trade Zones (FTZ) have called for support of the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in order to catapult Nigeria’s economy.

Specifically, they stated that since the first oil and gas free zone was established in 1996 at Onne/Ikpokiri Rivers State, the scheme had contributed over $24.6 billion direct investments into the economy.

The stakeholders made the call at the SEZ 3rd Annual Meeting on in Lagos, where they gathered to chart pathways to the future of SEZ in the country.

Chairman, Nigeria Economic Zones Association (NEZA), Nabil Saleh, in his opening remarks at the event, said the framework to be strengthened were policy alignment, sustainable development, and innovation.

Saleh noted that the SEZ scheme had been a cornerstone, serving as engines of growth, hubs of innovation, and beacons of hope for communities across Nigeria.

He stressed the need for innovative collaboration, focus on sustainability, and the urgency of aligning efforts with the broader goals of national and regional development.

“As we move forward, it is crucial to address existing challenges, adapt to global and regional trends, and remain committed to the vision of a more industrialised and prosperous Nigeria.

“One of the foremost challenges facing the SEZ scheme is the lack of a consistent and harmonized policy framework. “The gaps between Federal, state, and local regulations often create bottlenecks that hinder the smooth operation of SEZs.

“Additionally, overlapping regulatory mandates can lead to inefficiencies and increased costs for operators and investors,” he said.

Saleh also called on all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to advancing Nigeria’s SEZs as global benchmarks for industrial excellence.

The Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Bamanga Jada, lauded President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment towards attracting and sustaining huge investments into the various SEZs.

Jada said the idea of the oil and gas SEZs was to drive efficiency through specialisation and accelerate investments in the sector, creating wealth and providing employment opportunities to host communities.

He said since the first oil and gas free zone was established in 1996 at Onne/Ikpokiri Rivers State, the scheme has contributed over $24.6 billion direct investments into the economy. He added that Nigeria had become self-sufficient in specialised and highly sophisti cated technologies.

