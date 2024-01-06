FTI International Signs On As Manager Of Beach Safari Marsa Alam Hotel

Meeting Point, a hotel management company owned by FTI Group, a German company owned by Engineer Samih Sawiris, has been signed on as the new management team for Beach Safari Marsa Alam Hotel, which is in the Red Sea Governorate of Egypt.

The long-term strategic partnership agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Ibrahim El-Gamal, the Financial Manager of the group, Ms. Nadiya Ziani, the Business Development Manager of FTI Group, and Mr. Hedi Issa, the Executive Director of the group, in Egypt.

Also, present at the ceremony were Mr Boshra Ghali, Chairman of Beach Safari Group, Mr Sameh Lotfi, Board Member,and Dr Hossam Darwish, Business Development Consultant for the Group.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ghali expressed his happiness for concluding this strategic partnership with FTI Group, adding that this partnership confirms Meeting Point and FTI Group’s interest in investing and managing hotels in the Red Sea region as well as ensuring quality and excellence in the hotel sector.

While Ziani said she is delighted with the contract deal, confirming that the partnership with Beach Safari is just the beginning of working with Ghali and his group.

She also noted that she looks forward to more cooperation in the future. Beach Safari offers modern air-conditioned rooms with advanced smart management systems.

Wi-Fi service is available at this resort. It has an outdoor pool, a private beach area, a spa, and all water sports activities, as well as various upscale restaurants and entertainment facilities that make the tourist’s stay an unparalleled pleasure.

FTI Group, headed by Sabine Dorn- Aglagul, who is the CEO, is one of the most important international companies that work to bring thousands of tourists to regions of the world.