FTAN’s Tourism Conference/AGM 2025 holds July 31

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has announced its scheduled Tourism Conference and Annual General Meeting 2025 set for July 31 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The theme for this year’s conference, according to a statement by the Federation, which is the umbrellas body for private sector operators in tourism, and headed by Nkereuwem Onung as President, is: Tourism Policy, Implementation, Promotion and Governance: The Stake of the Private Sector.

It noted, ‘‘this gathering will bring together tourism professionals, government representatives, investors, and development partners to critically examine the current policy environment and explore strategic pathways for enhanced collaboration and impactful implementation.’’

It further stated that the highlight of the conference will include; panel discussions featuring industry leaders and government officials x-raying the theme; policy review and strategic engagement sessions; and networking opportunities for tourism operators and entrepreneurs.

The AGM session will witness the election of a new executive council members to run the affairs of the Federation for the next two years as the present executive Council, led by Onung, four years’ tenure comes to an end.

‘‘Whether you’re a travel agent, tour operator, hotelier, tourism consultant, investor, or policymaker, this AGM is an important platform to lend your voice, gain insights, and contribute to shaping the future of tourism in Nigeria,’’ added the statement.