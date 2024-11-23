FTAN urges NIHOTOUR’s new DG, Fagada, to focus on mandate of institute

Share

…as ANJET calls for commitment to capacity building

A new dawn is on the horizon for the National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), as the newly appointed Director General for the Institute, Dr Abisoye Fagade assumes office.

Fagade replaces the former DG of the Institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, whose first four years tenure expired in August 2024, but failed to get the approval of the Presidency for a second tenure despite his recommendation to continue in the office by the former Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John.

NIHOTOUR is one of the two parastatals under the former Ministry of Tourism, which has now been scrapped and merged with the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy now known as Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy. The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) is the second parastatal under tourism.

Speaking on this new development, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private sector tourism operators, through its National President, Nkwereuwm Onung, extended warm welcome to the new DG, with a charge to, ‘‘stick to his mandate,’’ and not allow himself to be distracted.

Meanwhile, the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) has formally written to congratulate Fagada on his appointment, tasking him to be committed to building capacity and enhancing professionalism in the tourism sector.

ANJET noted that his appointment heralds a new era of growth, innovation, and excellence in Nigeria’s tourism sector.

This is as it stated, “We heartily congratulate Dr Abisoye Fagade on his well-deserved appointment. We anticipate a significant transformation in the industry under his leadership.

“With Fagade’s expertise and commitment, we expect NIHOTOUR to drive sustainable tourism initiatives, enhance industry capacity, and promote professionalism by engaging in meaningful training and skill acquisition measurable programmes that accord with international best practices.

“ANJET wishes Fagade success in his new role and looks forward to collaborating with him to advance Nigeria’s tourism sector.”

Fagade, an Ibadan-born businessman and politician, is a marketing communication professional, with decades of experience. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Sodium Brand Solutions, one of the players in Nigeria’s marketing industry.

Born in Ibadan on March 10, 1974, Fagade attended Queen of Apostle Primary School, Oluyoro, Ibadan, and Lagelu Grammar School, Agugu, Ibadan, both in Oyo State while he later attended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, for his tertiary education.

Fagade commenced his romance with communication and marketing sector in 1999, with a stint at De-United Foods, the producer of Indomie noodles, later moved to IMS Group’s Tequila Event as a Client Service Manager and joined SO&U Saatchi and Saatchi Group in 2006 as Assistant Director, focusing on experiential marketing.

He founded Sodium Brand Solutions in 2009, attracting major brands to his company. In 2019, he set up Abisoye Fagade Foundation, which aims to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria by providing skills training.

As a politician, Fagade contested the primary election for the governorship of Oyo in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), but lost his bid.

