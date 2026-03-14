FTAN, Transcorp Hotels Plc Commit To Strategic Partnership

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and the management of Transcorp Hotel Plc have committed to strategic partnership aimed at developing and promoting the Nigerian tourism and hospitality market.

This commitment was given during a working visit to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs. Uzo Oshogwe by FTAN, which was led by its President, Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki.

Speaking on the occasion, Badaki intimated Oshogwe and her team of the purpose of the working visit, which he said was part of efforts by the Federation to strengthen collaboration between the private sector umbrella body and key industry stakeholders.

While expressing gratitude to Oshogwe for offering the Federation the courtesy to have the working visit, he formally introduced and presented FTAN and its missions, objectives and operations as a private sector led body interfacing between the government and the operators among other strategical partners and players in the sector.

The President also reminded the MD/ CEO of the long-standing relationship between the Federation and Transcorp Hotels, expressing the commitment of the Federation to rekindle, sustain and strengthen the partnership for the overall growth of the tourism and hospitality industry in Nigeria and the mutual benefits of Transcorp and the Federation.

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and the management of Transcorp Hotel Plc have committed to strategic partnership aimed at developing and promoting the Nigerian tourism and hospitality market.

This commitment was given during a working visit to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs. Uzo Oshogwe by FTAN, which was led by its President, Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki.

Speaking on the occasion, Badaki intimated Oshogwe and her team of the purpose of the working visit, which he said was part of efforts by the Federation to strengthen collaboration between the private sector umbrella body and key industry stakeholders.

While expressing gratitude to Oshogwe for offering the Federation the courtesy to have the working visit, he formally introduced and presented FTAN and its missions, objectives and operations as a private sector led body interfacing between the government and the operators among other strategical partners and players in the sector.

The President also reminded the MD/ CEO of the long-standing relationship between the Federation and Transcorp Hotels, expressing the commitment of the Federation to rekindle, sustain and strengthen the partnership for the overall growth of the tourism and hospitality industry in Nigeria and the mutual benefits of Transcorp and the Federation.

Oshogwe commended FTAN for the working visit, which she said has created opportunity for meaningful and enlightened engagement.

She pledged the renewed commitment of Transcorp Hotel Plc in working with the Federation to improve the profile of Nigerian tourism.

FTAN’s delegates included; Mrs Susan Akporiaye -First Deputy President; Chief Abiodun Odusanwo – ITPN President; Mr Samson Aturu – immediate past President of HATMAN; Mr Onofiok Ekong – Financial Secretary of FTAN, Geraldine Itoe – Deputy President of NATOP and Precious Okonji – Secretary of FTAN.