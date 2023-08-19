FTAN To Unveil Kebbi Chapter At Argungu Festival September 7

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has concluded plans for the formal unveiling of its Kebbi State chapter. The event is slated to hold on September 7 during the Argungu Festival.

This development was disclosed by the newly elected Vice President of FTAN, North-West Zone, Mr. Kabir Ali, who in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival 2023 Organizing Committee, Mr. Joesef Karim.

FTAN North West Zone comprises Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states. “We are launching FTAN Chapter in Kebbi State to facilitate tourism development in the state. North-West, Nigeria has a lot of unexplored tourism offerings but sadly the region hitherto has not been properly coordinated to make it a tourist destination,” he said.

The event is expected to feature all the chapters in the zone, tourism stakeholders and traditional rulers. Discussion on the challenges of tourism development, with solutions and strategies for addressing them will engage the attention of the attendees. “This kind of developmental conference is long overdue for tourism in the North-West,” Kabir noted.

The event is holding at the same time as the Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival, in the state. “The organiser of the Polo Festival, Nura Kangiwa, who also doubles as the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), who was a former Vice-President of the zone, has promised to massively support the launching of the chapter,” Kabir disclosed.

Confirming the launch, Kangiwa said: “As a former Vice-President of FTAN North-West zone, I am excited at the opportunity of an FTAN chapter in Kebbi State. I believe it is long overdue, because a chapter in Kebbi will further position the Argungu Emirate. So, I support this new chapter in Kebbi.” The eighth Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival is expected to hold between September 7 and in Argungu.