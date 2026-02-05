FTAN To SON: Suspend Activities On Nominations Into TC/MC

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the apex umbrella body for the organised private sector in tourism, has written to the Director General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, to suspend all activities of the National Technical/Mirror Committee (TC/MC), especially requesting nominations of its members into its SubCommittees.

Instead, it urged that SON should take urgent and appropriate actions to return to TC/MC on Tourism Related Services to the path sanctity, and respect for the rule of law by carrying along all the stakeholders in its activities to avoid sending the wrong signals to the international community and incurring its wrath.

In the letter signed by its President, Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki, FTAN expressed concerns and disappointment regarding the recent circular issued by the National Technical/Mirror Committee (TC/MC) requesting nominations into Sub-Committees.

In the letter titled: Re: Premature call for nominations into the TC/MC on Tourism and Related Services – A Breach of Trust and Procedural Lapses, FTAN urged the DG of SON to suspend all activities regarding these nominations.