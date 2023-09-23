FTAN Tasks Tourism Minister on Charting New Path for Nigeria’ S Prosperity

Weeks after being named the Minister for the newly created Federal Ministry of Tourism, Ms Lola Ade-John, has held a historic meeting with the private sector tourism operators through its Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), with the Director Generals of the two parastatals of the ministry; Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and its officials as well as officials of the ministry, in attendance.

FTAN team was led by its President, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, who during the open interactive session presented what may be termed a 13-point agenda to the minister and her team. First, FTAN congratulated the minister on her appointment, describing her appointment and the creation of a stand-alone ministry for tourism, as epoch. Given this, he said that this present historic challenge for the new minister because the expectation of the operators and the people of Nigeria including the global community is quite high.

However, he promised the commitment and partnership of FTAN in working with the minister to achieve the desire of the people, particularly that of the president, who set up the ministry with set objectives. The Renewed Hope agenda of the president, according to Onung, is what is shared by every Nigerian, particularly those in the tourism sector because it holds the key to the nation’s renewal and prosperity given the bad governance and total neglect that the tourism sector has suffered over the years.

To lay a proper foundation for tourism and lift it out of the low level to which it has sunk, the operators tasked the minister and her team on the following areas, which according to them, need urgent attention and also requires strategic visioning and plans to achieve. These are; Mandatory hosting of the National Council on Tourism where important national policies and programmes on tourism industry will be discussed, with far reaching decisions taken.

This would guide and direct national tourism activities for sustainability and enhancement; Formation of Commissioners of Tourism Forum to bring all commissioners of tourism across the country together in order to afford the opportunity to discuss tourism development issues in their respective domains and tie it to national goals thereby creating the needed synergy for national tourism development and promotion; Developing a tourism calendar of events to include all key tourism and hospitality events across the country annually.

This, the federation said, will give national tourism events a line of focus and direction; The revival of the defunct Presidential Council of Tourism (PCT), a forum that brings together key stakeholders from both the private and public sectors comprising ministries, departments and agencies of government at all levels of, with the President as chairman of the council;

Focus on registration, classification and grading of tourism and hospitality establishments across the country to create a uniformed standard of operation assessment of tourism and hospitality establishments in the country in line with global best practices; Working with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in partnership with the private sector to take advantage of its numerous programmes, events, and propositions on tourism development and promotion for the benefit of Nigerian tourism;

Exploit the various international marketing channels such as World Travel Market, ITB Berlin, FITURE, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) and Indaba as well as World Travel Market (WTM) Af- rica, to once again establish Nigeria as a global tourism brand; Take advantage of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Agenda on Tourism and devise means to implement policies to promote sustainable tourism that creates jobs, and promotes local culture and products;

Revisit of the National Tourism Development Master Plan, with a view to making it implementable in partnership with the private sector; In line with this, is also to encourage states to develop and implement their master plan for the tourism sector that align with that of the federal government so as to promote Nigeria as a single destination but with multiple offerings;

While key to all of these is the UNWTO Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), which FTAN said must be revisited with a view to having a proper understanding of it and implement it, noting that it is very important in tracking and keeping records of the national tourism growth and development indices, especially in capturing its contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP);

Manpower and skills development of personnel and operators in both public and private sectors at both the federal and state as well as the local levels is essential to achieve better job performance in close collaboration with NIHOTOUR, Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN), Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), Nigeria Hotels and Catering institute (NHCI) and other training organisations in the country.