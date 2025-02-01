FTAN tasks Musawa on partnering private sector to market Nigerian tourism

Share

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private sector operators in tourism, has lamented the continued absence of Nigeria from international tourism platforms, noting that they are veritable platforms that offer timely opportunities for Nigeria to market its destination to the world, with buyers and suppliers, experts, investors and others thrown into the mix, to take advantage of offers presented, and showcase the best of their destinations. With Nigeria missing out on the first international exhibition of the year, the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, spoke on this development, tasking the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, to take proactive steps in remedying the sit- uation, with a promise of the private sector engaging with the Ministry to put Nigeria tourism once again on the global map.

The first global travel and tourism exhibition, FITUR 2025, was held early last month in Madrid, Spain, with about 25 African coun- tries presenting a unified front and Nigeria was absent, what do you make of this development given that Nigeria made a return to the international scene with its attendance at the World Travel Market (WTM) London last year after over a decade’s absence? Nigeria’s absence from FITUR 2025 held in Madrid, Spain, was deeply concerning. As the so-called giant of Africa, our absence not only undermines our status but also denies us the opportunity to position our tourism products on the global stage. It highlights a pattern of neglect that must be addressed if we are serious about developing our tourism sector.

Why do you think Nigeria has consistently missed these opportunities?

Over the years, this has been attributed to the lack of an independent ministry focused solely on tourism. However, the underlying issue is a misconception about the value of international exhibitions. Past administrations have labeled them as a waste of public funds. This perspective stems from a lack of strategy and the inability to make these platforms work.

Given this, what role can the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria play in mobilising for Nigeria’s participation as these global channels?

The answer lies in allowing the private sector to take the lead. We are the highest contributors to the tourism sector and the direct beneficiaries of international marketing strategies. We u n d e r s t a n d how to create impact even with limited resources.

Nigeria’s tourism stakeholders are ready and willing to take charge of our global representation, but this requires collaboration with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy. Nigeria’s absence from these global events over the years must have impacted nega- tively on the country?

Certainly, it has. At FITUR 2025 Madrid, countries like Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and even smaller nations like Cameroon showcased their unique tourism offerings under a unified African banner. This level of collaboration and visibility is critical in positioning a country as a top destination. Meanwhile, Nigeria, a country rich in culture, history, and natural attractions, was nowhere to be seen. This absence is particularly ironic when “Detty December,” a global sensation originating from Nigeria, is attracting international tourists.

What is your call to action for the Minis- try of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy?

We would like a meeting to be set up between the Minister, Hannatu Musawa, the international office in charge of exhibitions, and the private sector stakeholders. The purpose is threefold: Clarify Financial Constraints: If fund- ing is the issue, let’s openly discuss it; Develop a Funding Model: The private sector can work with the Ministry to raise the necessary funds for these events; and Create a Unified Roadmap: We need a strategic plan for Nigeria’s participation in key international exhibitions, ensuring that we take our rightful place on the global stage.

How confident are you that the private sector can deliver results where the government has struggled?

Extremely confident. The private sector thrives on efficiency and results. We’ve seen how tourism initiatives driv- en by private organisations have suc- ceeded in attracting visitors and boosting local economies. With the right partner- ship and support from the government, we can achieve much more.

What’s your vision for Nigeria’s tourism industry in the next few years?

My vision is for Nigeria to reclaim its place as a leading tourism destination in Africa. We must be present and dominant at global exhibitions. I also envision a public-private partnership model where the government facilitates and the private sector executes, ensuring sustainability and growth. Tourism is not a frivolous expendi- ture; it is an investment in our future. We have the resources, talent, and culture to become a global tourism powerhouse. But this can only happen if we work to- gether; public and private sectors united to showcase Nigeria to the world. It’s time for us to act and ensure Nige- ria is no longer missing from the global tourism map.

