FTAN Steps Up Preparations For NTIFE 2025

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has disclosed that plans are in advance stage for the hosting of eight edition of the Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE 2025). NTIFE, the platform for tourism business, investment, and partnership development in Nigeria, organised annually by FTAN, is slated for November 28, 2025 at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) Command Event Hall, Near Command Guest House, Asokoro, Abuja, by 10am.

The event with the theme, National Tourism Investment and Global Partnership, will among others feature an Investiture, Gala and Award Night at 6pm. The programme is expected to bring together state governments, investors, policymakers, tourism professionals, and international partners to chart new pathways for Nigeria’s tourism growth and economic diversification. NTIFE 2025 will also include the Investiture of the new FTAN’s National President, the Nigeria Tourism Icon Awards, exhibitions and networking opportunities that celebrate innovation, culture, and collaboration in the tourism space. With NTIFE 2025, the Federation in- tends to strengthen partnerships and build momentum for a more vibrant and globally competitive tourism industry by investing in Nigeria’s tourism future.