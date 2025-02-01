FTAN South-West to partner ATPN on Odua Festival 2.0

Share

In a bid to advance the course of this year’s edition of Odua Festival, the Vice President, South-West of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Tunde Kolade, held a meeting with the President of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Prince Oluwafemi Adetunji Fadina. The meeting in Ota by the duo harped on forming strategic alliances aimed at strengthening participation by the different stakeholders in the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism.

Part of the focus was also on the forthcoming Odu Festival 2.0, which is set for June 2025 in Lagos. During the meeting, Fadina, who is a passionate advocate of collective progress in the industry, expressed his unwaver- ing support for the Odua Festival 2.0. In his remarks, the ATPN President stressed the importance of collaboration across all associations under FTAN, calling for a united front. “Our industry is richly blessed, but to fully harness its potential, we must work together as a team,” he said.

This is as he urged all stakeholders to rally behind the national body, noting that the era of fragmented efforts is over. “This is the time for a coa- lition; for every stakeholder to speak with one voice. I pray all associations under FTAN will unite in support of this land- mark project,” said Fadina. Odua Festival, which is holding its second edition this year, promises to be a cultural extravaganza that celebrates the rich heritage of the Yoruba people while positioning Lagos as a key destination for cultural tourism. With Fadina, who is a visionary leader at the helm and the strategic involvement of ATPN, the festival is set not only to boost domestic tourism but also attract global attention.

Meanwhile, Kolade in his response, lauded Fadina’s dedication and called his support a significant milestone for the Odua Festival 2.0. He reiterated the need for cooperation among associations to ensure the success of the project, which he described as a “cultural beacon for our nation.”

