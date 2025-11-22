FTAN South South Zone Vows To Unlock Region’s Cultural Tourism, Economic Wealth

The South South Zone of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has declared its readiness to lead the charge in unlocking the hidden cultural tourism and economic potential of the region while calling for concerted ef- forts to build an inclusive and sustainable prosperity for the region.

This call was made by the FTAN Vice President in charge of the Zone, Mrs Faith Esohe Essien, in her welcome remarks during the inauguration of the Executive Council members of FTAN South South Zone, held recently in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event which came on the heels of the celebration of the Kalabari New Yam Festival, was boosted with the attendance of a cross section of FTAN’s national leadership and stakeholders, led by its National President, Dr Aliyu Badaki. Essien described the event as both defining and historic moment, noting that it marked the repositioning of the South South Zone as a pivotal part in Nigerian tourism. ‘‘Today marks a defining moment in our collective journey toward repositioning the South-South region as a formidable force in Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality landscape,” she said. ”Our gathering under the inspiring theme; Green Horizons: Unlocking the South-South’s Natural Wealth for Inclusive and Sustainable Prosperity through Tourism; resonates deeply with both the National Tourism Policy and the Nigeria Tourism Development Master Plan, which emphasise diversification, sustainability, and inclusivity as the future of our nation’s tourism economy.

”The South South, our beloved region, is a tapestry of extraordinary beauty, unmatched cultural richness, and abundant natural resources. From the ancient splendour of the Benin Kingdom to the rhythmic festivals of Rivers State like the one we witnessed over last weekend, the Kalabari New Year Festival, hosted by the King Alhaji Abubakar Asari Dokubo of Elem Kalabari and Bayelsa; from the serene coastlines of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states to the lush mangroves and deltas of Delta and Edo states, our region stands as a living exhibition of nature’s grace and humanity’s creativity.”

However, she lamented the unsung and hidden nature of these treasures, saying, “Yet, these treasures remain largely untapped.” Going forward, she said; “Our task, therefore, is to unlock this wealth responsibly, inclusively, and sustainably so that tourism becomes not only a driver of eco- nomic growth but also a vehicle for environmental stewardship and community empowerment.” To this end, Essien stated that she has developed a tourism agenda that will be the springboard for pursuing this monumental task. “As Vice President of this great Zone, I am guided by our “Arise and Thrive” Agenda; a framework built on accelerating regional investment, reimagining our heritage, investing in human capacity, strengthening partnerships, and empowering our people,” disclosed said. Adding,”This vision aligns perfectly with the call of today’s theme; to turn our green endowments into enduring prosperity through collaboration, creativity, and capacity development.

“We must champion eco-tourism as a pathway to green growth, support community-based tourism enterprises, and ensure that the benefits of tourism reach the grassroots; our artisans, our youths, and our local custodians of culture.

We must also strengthen public-private partnerships, build resilient infrastructure, and harness technology and digital storytelling to showcase the South South to the world.” A moment for tourism renaissance, she said has come upon the region, as she declared; “This is the moment for a tourism renaissance in our region; one that unites our states in purpose and vision. Together, we can transform our creeks into cruise routes, our festivals into global spectacles, our crafts into international brands, and our people into proud ambassadors of Nigerian hospitality.”

Turning her gaze to the audience, she expressed profound appreciation to Badaki and his team and all the other stakeholders for their attendance and support as well as their commitment to developing and promoting Nigerian tourism. “On behalf of the South-South Zonal Executive, I express heartfelt appreciation to our National President and the FTAN Council for their leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s tourism frontier. We are equally grateful to all stakeholders, government partners, and private operators who continue to believe in the promise of this region.” She added,”This inauguration is not an end but a beginning — the dawn of green horizons where nature and enterprise meet, where culture and innovation thrive, and where the South-South stands tall as a model of sustainable prosperity through tourism.” She ended with a call to action, as she tasked the people; “Let us, therefore, arise with renewed purpose, united in vision, and resolute in action to unlock the immense natural wealth of the South South for generations to come. Together, we shall Arise. Together, we shall Thrive.’’

… Executive Council members

Mrs Faith E.Essien – Vice President; Mr Henry A. Erikowa – Deputy Vice President; Mrs Veronica N. Obasi – Secretary Gener- al; Mr Emmanuel U.Okpako – Treasurer; Amb. Awomoyi Ayomeji – Zonal Member- ship Officer; Amb. Emmanuel Ossai – Public Relations Officer

… State Chairmen

Chief Engr. Williams Parker- Bayelsa; Sir Charles Ogar – Cross Rivers; Engr. Chibukem Dialla – Delta; Mr Joseph Umoh – Akwa Ibom; and Mr Princewill I. Igoni – Rivers.