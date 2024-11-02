FTAN set for 7th NTIFE 2024, announces November date

Share

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has disclosed its readiness to host its annual enterprising travel and tourism trade expo, Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2024, announcing November date.

According to a release by FTAN, which is the umbrella body for tourism operators in the private sector, expo, which is the seventh in the series will hold between November 21 and 22, 2024, at the FCT Exhibition Pavilion, opposite Radio House, Abuja.

With the theme; Sustainable Funding and Investments: Renewed Hope Agenda for Tourism, ‘‘NTIFE has established itself as a premier platform for the promotion and development of Nigeria’s tourism sector. Over the years, it has brought together key stakeholders, government representatives, investors, and industry professionals to explore and discuss the vast tourism potential of Nigeria,’’ noted FTAN.

Adding, ‘‘At NTIFE 2024, participants will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions, network with industry leaders, and explore lucrative investment opportunities in the tourism sector. The forum serves as an important space to highlight the role of tourism as a catalyst for economic growth and development in Nigeria, offering an excellent opportunity for businesses, states, and organisations to showcase their tourism assets and attract potential investors.

‘‘One of the key highlights of NTIFE 2024 will be a special training session designed specifically for tourism officers in the ministries, and tourism boards from across all states. This session aims to provide participants with the advanced knowledge and tools needed to enhance tourism development in their respective states.’’

It further noted, ‘‘FTAN encourages all states to register five (5) tourism officers for the training. Participants will be awarded a certificate of participation upon successful completion of the session. This training is a valuable opportunity to strengthen the capacity of state tourism officers, enabling them to contribute more effectively to the growth of the tourism sector in their regions.

‘‘In addition to the training sessions, NTIFE 2024 will feature an exhibition where states and organisations can showcase their tourism assets and investment opportunities to a wide range of national and international stakeholders. Exhibiting at NTIFE offers a unique platform for promoting tourism initiatives, products, and services, while also facilitating direct connections with potential investors and partners.

‘‘NTIFE 2024 also presents an opportunity for organisations to gain extensive visibility and brand exposure through various sponsorship packages.’’

The Federation promises to stage a unique and remarkable event this year, as it concluded in the press statement, ‘‘the seventh edition of the Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition promises to be a remarkable event, offering numerous opportunities for networking, learning, and business development in the tourism sector. FTAN invites the general public, tourism stakeholders, state representatives, and investors to participate actively in this prestigious event and help shape the future of tourism in Nigeria.’’

