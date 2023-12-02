Ftan President Joins Calls For Green Economy By Operators In Africa’s Tourism, Trade Sectors

President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, has added his voice to the growing global calls for green economy, urging the need for decarbonisation and promotion of green industrialisation by operators in the tourism and trade sectors on the continent. Speaking during the opening ceremony of the of the First Africa Tourism Climate Action Forum (ATCAF), organised by the Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foundation, which held recently at the Bishop Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, the FTAN President further emphasised on the need for operators to invest in renewable energy sources to power accommodation and transportation systems.

According to Onung, this will involve the installation of solar panels, wind turbines, or the use of biofuels for vehicles and planes. Represented at the event by the Coordinator of the association’s Ekiti State Chapter, Dr. Abioye Adedipe, Onung, appealed to operators to work together to prioritise decarbonisation and green industrialization in tourism and trade, ‘and show the world that Africa is leading the way in sustainable development.’ “Additionally, by promoting sustainable travel practices among tourists, such as encouraging the use of public transportation, supporting local businesses, and reducing waste, can help minimize the industry’s environmental footprint.

“Embracing green technologies and sustainable practices in the tourism and trade industries will not only mitigating the impacts of climate change but also creating new opportunities for growth and development. “This will require collaboration between governments, businesses, and communities to ensure that we can build a resilient and sustainable future for Africa. “By doing so together, we can reduce our carbon footprint, create new jobs, and protect our precious natural resources for future generations. “Let us work together to prioritise de- carbonisation and green industrialization in tourism and trade, and show the world that Africa is leading the way in sustainable development.”

The inaugural edition of the ATCAF in Ekiti State held under the theme; Decarbonisation and Green Industrialisation of Tourism and Trade in Africa. The opening ceremony of the forum attracted notable dignitaries from within and outside the state, including the Conservator-General of Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Goni, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Ntuyang; Ekiti State Commissioner for Environment, Tosin Aluko, who was represented by Mr Tunde. Others are: Executive Secretary, Ekiti State Forestry Commission, Mr. Matthew Famuagun; Senior Special Adviser to the Ekiti State Governor on Green Economy on Climate Change, Dr. Akinyemi Akinyugha; and Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo–Lanre. Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foun- dation is founded by Mrs Abigail Adeshina Olagbaye.