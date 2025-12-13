FTAN President Commends Kaduna On Grading, Classification Of Hotels

The President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr Aliyu Badaki, has commended the Kaduna State government on its latest move regarding classification and grading of hotels and related tourism facilities across the state.

Badaki, who was represented at the event by Mr Samson Aturu, Vice Chairman of FTAN FCT Abuja, gave this commendation during the event in Kaduna, noting the importance of the exercise, which is globally recognised in the industry.

He pledged the commitment of FTAN towards the realisation of the scheme while charging its members and all the operators to cooperate fully with the state government in effectively undertaking the task, which he said is a daunting one.

He noted that it is an important milestone in strengthening quality assurance within the hospitality sector, saying, ‘‘commend the Kaduna State government, particularly the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology for recognising the central role that hotel standards play in tourism development , investor confidence, and visitor satisfaction.

Your commitment to institutionalising globally accepted benchmarks is truly commendable. ‘‘The programme marks a critical step forward.

Grading and classification are more than regulatory exercises—they are essential tools for improving service quality, protecting the reputation of the destination, and ensuring that guests receive reliable, transparent, and competitive value.

For the industry, proper classification stimulates healthy competition, encourages investment in facilities, and provides a clear roadmap for continuous improvement. ‘‘FTAN firmly believes that no tourism destination can grow without strong quality-control mechanisms.

Kaduna State, with its strategic position as a centre of business, culture, and heritage in Northern Nigeria, stands to benefit significantly from a standardised, professional hospitality environment.’’

Badaki then tasked members of the Nigeria Hotels Association to fully participate in the exercise, saying, ‘‘to our hotel operators and members of the Nigeria Hotels Association (NHA), we congratulate you for opening your doors and working with assessors through this process.

Your willingness to subject your operations to objective evaluation demonstrates professionalism and a genuine desire to raise the bar.

This is how great destinations are built—through partnership, transparency, and commitment to excellence. ‘‘We encourage all operators to view the classification not as an endpoint, but as a continuous journey. The tourism economy is highly competitive, and only those who invest in quality will thrive.

FTAN stands ready to support you with training, compliance enlightenment, and industry advocacy.

‘‘To our partners, regulators, and sector leaders—let me reaffirm FTAN’s commitment to working collaboratively to ensure that Kaduna’s hotel industry becomes a benchmark for Northern Nigeria.

We believe that when standards improve, everyone benefits: the government sees increased revenue, operators gain more patronage, and visitors enjoy safer and more satisfying experiences.

‘‘We congratulate Kaduna State on being proactive, forward-looking, and aligned with national and international best practices. Together, we can build a vibrant, competitive, and sustainable tourism sector that contributes meaningfully to economic growth and job creation.’’